NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Beaver Police Department in Mahoning County is mourning the loss of its four-legged officer and friend.

Saturday, the department posted on its Facebook page that its retired K-9, Hero, died.

Hero passed away at the home he shared with his handler, Cpl. Chris Albert and K-9 Argo.

He was 10 years old. The dog retired after seven years of work.

WKBN profiled Hero for a story in 2017, as he went through training with Officer Albert.