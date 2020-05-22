Prosecutors oppose early release of man serving time for robbery-related Youngstown shooting

The motion, filed Thursday, said that Reginald Whitfield, 29, signed a plea agreement at the time that specified that prosecutors would oppose any request for early release

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors this week in Mahoning County Common a Pleas Court say they are opposing a request for early release from a man serving time for a West Side shooting death.

The motion also said Whitfield’s actions in the April 27, 2012, shooting death of Michael Abinghanem, 27, at a Silliman Street home.

Whitfield pleaded guilty in February of 2014 to reduced charges of involuntary manslaughter before Judge John Durkin and was sentenced to 13 years in prison. At the time of his plea, he had credit for over 600 days served in the county jail while awaiting the disposition of his case which was applied to his sentence.

Prosecutors said Kyle Patrick, 26, is the person who fired the shots that killed Abinghanem. He is serving a prison sentence of 34 years to life.

Abinghanem was at the home to sell a video game console and laptop that was arranged on the internet, but was instead shot and killed during a robbery attempt.

Whitfield filed a motion for early release earlier this week, saying he is eligible for judicial release because he has served about 90% of his sentence and that he is a low risk to reoffend because of several educational programs he has completed in prison.

Prosecutors said during the robbery that led to Abinghanem’s death, Whitfield admitted luring the victim first to the home, then an attic where he was shot.

They also emphasized that prosecutors said when he signed his plea agreement that they would oppose any request for him to be released early from prison.