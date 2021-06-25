Mahoning County OVI Task Force to hold sobriety checkpoint

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced they will hold a sobriety checkpoint Friday night.

They are working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The checkpoint will be at 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and will run from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Police officers will be conducting saturation patrols in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend.

The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.