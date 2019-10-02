Mahoning County OVI Task Force plans to focus on problem areas during 9th year

In 2020, the task force plans to have a minimum of 16 sobriety checkpoints as well as saturation patrols.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday officially kicked off the ninth year that the Mahoning County OVI Task Force has been operating.

This year, they’ve received full funding.

The task force received $225,000 for the 2020 fiscal year.

The federal money comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Assistant Chief Scott Weamer said the money is used to purchase equipment. It also goes toward labor costs to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols.

Weamer said in 2020, they will be directing their resources on problem areas. That will address the places that have had the most alcohol-related crashes, but their goal remains the same.

“It’s about changing behavior of the motoring public. We want people to make good decisions if they’re going to go out and celebrate, and adults are certainly allowed to drink, just make a good decision when it comes to whether you’re going,” he said.

Weamer said in 2020, the task force plans to have a minimum of 16 sobriety checkpoints as well as saturation patrols.

Last year, the checkpoints removed 31 impaired drivers from the road.