Mahoning County OVI Task Force holds 2 OVI checkpoints Friday, sobriety checkpoints over weekend

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced that two OVI checkpoints will be conducted Friday night in Mahoning County.

The first checkpoint will be at 1051 S. Raccoon Rd. in Austintown. It will run from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The second checkpoint will be at 4545 New Rd. in Austintown. It will run from 12:30-3 a.m. Saturday.

Police officers from participating agencies of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force will be conducting saturation patrols in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend.

OVI checkpoints are funded by federal grants and planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoints will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injuries and fatal crashes.