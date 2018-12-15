Mahoning County OVI Task Force holding 2 OVI checkpoints tonight

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Tonight, there will be two OVI checkpoints in Austintown.

The first will be from 10 p.m. to midnight at 4545 New Road.

The second will be from 1-3 a.m. Saturday at 5627 Mahoning Avenue.

Saturation patrols will also take place throughout Mahoning County this weekend.

Checkpoint efforts are put together by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.