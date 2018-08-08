Mahoning County overdoses are down from last year -- but just barely

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File photo

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Drug overdose numbers for the year are down in Trumbull County but up in Mercer County. Mahoning County is also down, but just barely.

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office reported eight drug overdoses in July compared to ten last July.

For the year, 62 people have died from drug overdoses in Mahoning County compared to 67 at this time last year.

There's been a spike in overdose deaths in Trumbull and Mercer counties over the past couple of months.