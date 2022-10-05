STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County official accused of OVI was sentenced in Struthers Municipal Court Tuesday.

Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of failure to maintain physical control. A lane violation was dropped.

He was ordered to participate in a 3-day driving program, pay a $1,000 fine, serve 12 months probation, and his license was suspended for one year, with driving privileges, starting from the time he was arrested.

Yemma was arrested for OVI in September after a traffic stop on State Street. An officer said he saw Yemma run a stop sign and was swearing.