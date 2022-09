STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s treasurer was in court Monday.

Dan Yemma is facing an OVI charge out of Struthers.

An officer reported seeing him ignore a stop sign Thursday night and then make an unusually wide turn.

Police then say he failed sobriety tests in the field.

Yemma was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. First News saw him file paperwork and then leave. Online court records have not been updated yet to show what that filing was.