STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County official is facing a charge of OVI following a traffic stop in Struthers Thursday night.

According to a police report, Struthers police pulled over Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma just before 10 p.m. on State Street.

An officer on patrol said Yemma did not come to a complete stop at a stop sign on Short Street and made a wide turn, crossing the yellow line on State Street. The officer reported seeing him swerving, according to a police report.

Yemma was pulled over on State Street near Poland Avenue.

Officers said Yemma smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test. He also refused a breath test, the report stated.

Yemma was taken to the Struthers Police Department where he was issued a citation for OVI and given a court date of September 12 at 9 a.m.

WKBN reached out to Yemma and he said that he had no comment.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.