Mahoning County offers several ways to pay your taxes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Property owners in Mahoning County should have received their second-

half property tax bills in the mail by now and the payment deadline is Friday, August 10.

People who still need to pay their second-half property taxes before the deadline have several ways to pay.

New this year, you can pay using a credit card to pay the taxes. You can also pay in person at the treasurer’s office with a check, cash, credit or money order. You can also send the payment in the mail.

If you pay online using an electronic check, there won't be a fee. However, transaction fees still apply when using a credit card online.

“Like everyone else we are trying to increase the use of electronic and online type payments. It is more efficient for our office. There is not much processing time involved. That also helps the taxpayer. There is not much processing time that they have to wait for,” said Mahoning County Treasurer Daniel Yemma.

There's also a monthly payment plan called the Tax Installment Program. It breaks the twice a year payment down to monthly installments. The final bill is due in August.

In the State of Ohio, the penalty for a late payment is 10 percent of the amount owed. That’s after the payment is one day late and it is enforced.

Mahoning County collects about $260 million per year in property taxes. Close to 70 percent goes to public schools. The rest is split up between the public libraries and other agencies.