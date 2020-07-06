Mahoning County offers low-cost rabies vaccination this week

Closings and delays
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is offering a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic in Struthers on Saturday.

In Mahoning County, a rabies vaccination is required for all dogs, cats and ferrets over the age of three months.

The health department is offering the clinic at Mauthe Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccination shots are $8 (cash only) and you do not need an appointment. Pet owners are required to keep their pets on a leash or in a cage.

A physical exam of the animal is not included.

Veterinary staff reserves the rights to turn away any animal if it appears to be in poor health.

To get the three-year-booster, pet owners must bring proof of prior rabies vaccination on or after July 11, 2019. Otherwise, pets will receive a one-year vaccination.

Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and face coverings must be worn.

For more information, visit mahoninghealth.org.

