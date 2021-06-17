Mahoning County mosquito spraying rescheduled

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Health officials with Mahoning County Public Health are pushing back the spraying for adult mosquito control across the county by a week.

Spraying will now take place on June 28 and July 26.

It comes from 2021 Ohio EPA Mosquito Control Grant Funding to reduce the population of mosquitos and help prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile Virus.

Adult Mosquito Control will occur in the following limited areas within Mahoning County on June 28 and July 26:

Austintown Township Park

Boardman Township Park

Canfield Fairgrounds

Canfield Township Park

Coy Park

Mill Creek Park

Poland Township Park

Poland Village Park

Chaparral Campgrounds

Lakeside Campground

Lake Milton

KOA Campground

Western Reserve Campgrounds

Spraying will be performed between dusk and dawn. If rainy or windy conditions are present, then spraying will be rescheduled.

Beekeepers with beehives can call our Environmental Health Division (330-270-2855, option 2) so spraying can be avoided in those locations.

Many mosquito problems are the result of breeding sites around the home. Spraying is not effective in controlling the breeding sites of mosquitos.

To help eliminate mosquito breeding sites around the home:

Empty or throw away containers in your yard that can collect water such as tires, buckets, bottles, toys, etc.

Change water in pet bowls, birdbaths, and flowerpot saucers at least twice a week.

Clean clogged rain gutters.

Repair leaky outdoor faucets.

Keep water from accumulating on tarps and boat covers.

Bio-friendly larvicides, commonly known as “mosquito dunks,” can be purchased at local garden and hardware stores. These will control larval growth in wet areas around the home for several weeks without harming other animals.

Ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites include: