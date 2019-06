YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect in a recent human trafficking sting in Mahoning County made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

Jeffrey Hetherington is charged with trying to pick-up what he thought was an underage child for sex.

Authorities said he was caught up in a sting set up by the Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

They also said he had online chats with what turned out to be an undercover agent.

Hetherington set for trial in August.