YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Children Services is launching a program that has experienced success in other areas called the One Church, One Child program.

It’s a way to link the agency with the faith-based community to help recruit foster and adoptive families.

There is a placement challenge and a shortage of licensed foster homes available in Mahoning County. There is also a great need for permanent adoptive homes.

One Church, One Child would have churches identify at least one family who could foster or adopt a child.

Theresa Pancoe oversees the agency’s foster, adoption and kinship units at Mahoning County Children Services. She said the One Church, One Child is her agency’s “call for help.”

“We truly need the faith community’s help to recruit more families who can foster or adopt children in our custody and to also serve as a support and resource to families,” she said.

To learn more about the One Church One Child program or becoming a foster caregiver, contact Mahoning County Children Services at 330.941.8888.

“One Church, One Child” was developed by Father George Clements of Chicago. His belief is that if every church identifies at least one family who fosters or adopts one child, there would be more placement options when a child enters foster care and fewer or no children waiting in foster care for a permanent adoptive family.

A 1987 American Television movie, “The Father Clements Story” was made about Clement’s life. The movie starred actors Lou Gossett, Jr., Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Carroll O’Connor.