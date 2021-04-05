Mahoning County launches new text alert system

You can sign up on the Mahoning County website

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County launched its new emergency alert system. It’s called ‘Ready Mahoning.’

Residents can now sign up to get text alerts from the county or weather alerts from the National Weather Service. You can also get calls, emails and even social media alerts.

Mahoning County EMA Director Dennis O’Hara said this is just another tool in the toolbox as the chance for severe weather increases this time of year.

“Mahoning County has 52 outdoor tornado sirens, but they are only designed for outdoor warning. This allows residents to receive text alerts regardless of where they are,” O’Hara said.

