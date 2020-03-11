Mahoning County judge sentences woman in prescription drug ring

Assistant Prosecutor Kenneth Cardinal said Clinkscale and others were part of a ring filling prescriptions that were prescribed by someone from the Cleveland Clinic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who pleaded guilty to filling prescriptions in several counties as part of a drug ring was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison.

Derrica Clinkscale will get credit for over 170 days served while awaiting the disposition of her case.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence.

Assistant Prosecutor Kenneth Cardinal said Clinkscale and others were part of a ring filling prescriptions that were prescribed by someone from the Cleveland Clinic in Medina, Portage, Trumbull, Summit and Mahoning counties.

Clinkscale told the judge she only took part because of her own addiction.

There are other suspects and at least one of those defendants is set for trial last month, Cardinal said.

Prosecutors recommended two years because of Clinkscale’s cooperation.