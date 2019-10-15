Mahoning County judge sentences woman for fatal wrong-way crash that killed kids

Authorities said she was under the influence of marijuana and cocaine when she drove the wrong way and slammed head-on into a semi

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman who pleaded guilty in August to causing a wrong-way crash that killed two of her children and her brother was sentenced Tuesday.

A Mahoning County Common Pleas judge sentenced 26-year-old Ka’Nosha Bason to seven years in prison.

Bason was charged in the Feb. 23, 2018 crash on the state Route 711 connector that killed Nia’laisha Bason, 5, Nore’yion Bason, 7 and Cedrick Lyons, 32.

Authorities said she was under the influence of marijuana and cocaine when she drove the wrong way and slammed head-on into a semi.

The semi driver was not injured.

Assistant Prosecutor Martin Hume said the case was “tragic and horrific.”

Judge Donofrio said he struggled with the sentence but he felt that her history of driving without a license and an addiction to drugs that a strong sentence is necessary.