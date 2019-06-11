Mahoning County judge refuses bond for accused child rapist

Breaking News
by: Gerry Ricciutti

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge refused bond for a man accused of raping a child. 

Shawn Unger was in court Tuesday morning answering to charges of rape and gross sexual imposition. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

Prosecutors said he was out on parole from a previous child rape conviction when he assaulted another child. 

Police say Unger was living with Alexandria Overholser and a young girl in the Sebring area when the girl was assaulted. 

Under the conditions of his earlier conviction, Unger was not even allowed to be around children

Overholser has been charged with child endangering in the case. 

His trial is set for August. 

