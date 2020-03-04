Mahoning County judge allows Youngstown murder defendant to fire attorney, represent himself

Terrell Martin was on his second set of court-appointed attorneys

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen is allowing a Youngstown murder defendant to fire his attorney and represent himself.

The ruling came after a hearing in which 39-year-old Terrell Martin talked over the judge several times.

Martin was on his second set of court-appointed attorneys.

Judge Sweeney wouldn’t grant a continuance in the case, however.

“You’re going on trial Monday, you understand?” Judge Sweeney asked him.

“That’s cool,” Martin answered.

Martin is accused of the February 2017 shooting death of Zachary Howell, 40, whose body was found in a burned-out SUV behind a vacant house at Edgar Street and Knapp Avenue on Youngstown’s east side.

A co-defendant, Lyric Moore, 23, had her case separated from Martin’s case.