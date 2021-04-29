Mahoning County Jail inmate picks up 3 new felony charges behind bars

The charges, all fifth-degree felonies, came within a span of five days

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An inmate at the Mahoning County Jail awaiting trial since February picked up three new fifth-degree felony charges within a five-day period this month.

Aaron Jones, Jr., 26, was charged with expelling a bodily substance on a law enforcement officer for an incident on April 22. Five days later, on April 27, he was charged with vandalism and disrupting public services.

All three charges were filed Thursday, Jones is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Jones was indicted by a grand jury in July on a charge of assault, a fifth-degree felony and menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was free on bond at the time of his arraignment, but a warrant was issued for Nov. 5 by Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court when he failed to appear for a status conference.

He was taken into custody Feb. 3 by U.S. Marshals. Court records show that he is being evaluated by mental health professionals for a not guilty by reason of insanity defense.

Reports said that at about 8:30 p.m. April 22, Jones was taken to an area to shower, but instead of changing, he lunged at a deputy with his forehead and spit on the deputy’s forehead and glasses.

About 1:04 a.m. April 27, deputies at the jail received an alarm from Jones’ cell. When they arrived, they reported finding water flowing out from a broken sprinkler head. Jones was taken to another cell so that cell could be cleaned and the sprinkler, reports said.

Court records do not show a future hearing date in the underlying case for Jones.