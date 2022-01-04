YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County Jail inmate was arraigned Monday, accused of breaking the jaw of another inmate on New Year’s Day.

Melvin Johnson, 30, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Carla Baldwin on a charge of felonious assault. He was given a $20,000 bond and is expected to have a preliminary hearing Jan. 10.

Reports said Johnson and another inmate were inside a room about 9 a.m. Jan. 1 in the jail when a corrections officer heard a thud and found the inmate on the floor face down and Johnson walking away.

The officer viewed security video, which reports said showed Johnson behind the inmate, when Johnson suddenly punched the inmate in the side of the face and the inmate fell to the floor. Johnson punched him six more time in the face before walking away, reports said.

The inmate was bleeding from the mouth and an ambulance was called, which took him to St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue. Reports said the inmate had a broken jaw in two places.

Johnson has been in the jail since a Nov. 30 arrest on a parole violation on a 2018 drug charge. He was indicted Nov. 16 by a grand jury on charges of receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card.