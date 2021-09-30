Mahoning County indictments: September 30, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Noah Benjamin Brundidge: Gross sexual imposition

David Carlos Molina, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Deanna Asta Dumbrys: Eight counts of theft with drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Traeshawn Lee Powell: Felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence

David Carlos Molina, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

James T. Abanathey: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property

Dominique Nicole Abanathey: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property

Damian James Cessna: Felonious assault, obstructing official business and aggravated menacing

Kenneth L. Addison: Aggravated menacing, using weapons while intoxicated, domestic violence, obstructing official business and two counts of violating a protection order

Kymetrius Charles Gates: Two counts of forging ID cards or selling or distributing forged ID cards

Kevin Rodney Jackson: Criminal trespass and criminal damaging or endangering

Jabrae L. Perry: Aggravated murder with intent to escape, course of conduct and firearm specifications, murder with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and grand theft of a motor vehicle

Jabraylen Robert Ifft: Attempted murder with a firearm specification and felonious assault with a firearm specification

Amy L. Reeves: Theft of drugs and theft from a person in a protected class

Jonathan Layne Czompoly: Grant theft of a motor vehicle, theft and forgery

Amanda Dawn Collins: Forgery

Jacqueline Ann Garrett: Seven counts of tampering with records and seven counts of forgery

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.