Mahoning County indictments: September 23, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Ty’lend Jhamale Lewis: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Isiah Joseph Helms: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and failure to appear as required by recognizance.

Pedro Juan Bermudez, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jasper Wayne Sloat: Burglary, seven counts of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, theft from a person in a protected class, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Charly Albert Quesada: Intimidation, retaliation, assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Michael J. Behanna: Possession of cocaine, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs, two counts of selling, purchasing or delivering dangerous drugs, possession of a counterfeit controlled substance and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ray’mon Charzell Sims: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Michael Gage Tiller: Carrying a concealed weapon.

Sydney Elaine Montrice Williams: Two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated menacing and criminal damaging or endangering.

Mickele Jamar Glenn: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs and possessing a defaced firearm.

Kemoni Dajuan Sharpe: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Joel Halstead: Grand theft and misuse of credit cards.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.