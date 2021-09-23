Mahoning County indictments: September 23, 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Court, Legal, Gavel, Law

Adobe Stock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Ty’lend Jhamale Lewis: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Isiah Joseph Helms: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and failure to appear as required by recognizance.

Pedro Juan Bermudez, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jasper Wayne Sloat: Burglary, seven counts of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, theft from a person in a protected class, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Charly Albert Quesada: Intimidation, retaliation, assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Michael J. Behanna: Possession of cocaine, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs, two counts of selling, purchasing or delivering dangerous drugs, possession of a counterfeit controlled substance and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ray’mon Charzell Sims: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Michael Gage Tiller: Carrying a concealed weapon.

Sydney Elaine Montrice Williams: Two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated menacing and criminal damaging or endangering.

Mickele Jamar Glenn: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs and possessing a defaced firearm.

Kemoni Dajuan Sharpe: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Joel Halstead: Grand theft and misuse of credit cards.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com