Mahoning County indictments: September 2, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Trevor A. Morgan: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, two counts of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and violating a protection order.

Wayne Lamar Martin: Two counts of aggravated menacing.

Robert Darius Duval: Assault, obstructing official business and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Matthew Charles Davis: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and two counts of possessing criminal tools.

Andrei Makarov: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of possessing criminal tools and soliciting.

Ali Jamal Abu-Ghannam: Two counts of failure to stop after an accident.

Allen Michael Bell: Grand theft and possessing criminal tools.

Dylan Nicholas Walters: Three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, three counts of vehicular assault, four counts of endangering children, operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Brittney L. Phillips: Theft.

Donald Griffin: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of possessing criminal tools.

Miguel Miguel Felipe: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.

Rafael Martinez Cortes: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of possessing criminal tools.

Roy Arnolia Brock, III: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.

Brendan Eugene Beasor: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.

Michael Dion Wilder: Possession of cocaine.

Carlos Alberto Flores, Jr.: Aggravated murder.

Clifford Stanley Anderson, III: Bribery.

Dakota S. Hoffaker: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.

David A. Collica: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.

Keshon Keylin Norman Phillips: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Derrick Gregory McIntosh: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, attempted breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools.

Daniel Douglas White: Grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Stan Junior Williams: Failure to register.

Elizabeth Ann Soich: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Timothy A. Esposito: Having weapons while under disability and aggravated menacing.

Markus Eugene Shaw, III: Escape.

Terry John Hutsenpiller: Escape.

Aukeem Aulausuwaun Williams: Escape.

Nathan Lee Selley: Two counts of escape.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

