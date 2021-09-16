Mahoning County indictments: September 16, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:
Michael Collins, III: Tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.
Khayree Ciondre Rashad Williams: Aggravated murder.
Damon Lee Williams, Jr.: Aggravated murder.
Dylan McKay Wilkerson: Rape.
Willie Lee Smith, Jr.: Failure to register.
Jarvis S. Sanders: Possession of cocaine.
Sammy Frenchhail Anderson, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and aggravated menacing.
Javier Anthony Hill: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, inciting to violence and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Joshua Hager Spencer: Two counts of trespass in a habitation, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of escape.
Victoria Tamya Harrison: Assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, two counts of domestic violence and endangering children.
Stephen Lewis Kness: Two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them and driving under OVI suspension.
Nicholas Frederick Romeo: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lisa Marie Rafidi: Menacing by stalking and violating a protection order.
Joshua McCranie: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.
Shawn Paul Douglas: Tampering with records and forgery.
Dagoberto Gomez-Espinosa: Eleven counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.
Anthony Edward Gentry, II: Failure to verify address.
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.