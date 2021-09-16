Mahoning County indictments: September 16, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Michael Collins, III: Tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Khayree Ciondre Rashad Williams: Aggravated murder.

Damon Lee Williams, Jr.: Aggravated murder.

Dylan McKay Wilkerson: Rape.

Willie Lee Smith, Jr.: Failure to register.

Jarvis S. Sanders: Possession of cocaine.

Sammy Frenchhail Anderson, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and aggravated menacing.

Javier Anthony Hill: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, inciting to violence and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joshua Hager Spencer: Two counts of trespass in a habitation, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of escape.

Victoria Tamya Harrison: Assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, two counts of domestic violence and endangering children.

Stephen Lewis Kness: Two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them and driving under OVI suspension.

Nicholas Frederick Romeo: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Marie Rafidi: Menacing by stalking and violating a protection order.

Joshua McCranie: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

Shawn Paul Douglas: Tampering with records and forgery.

Dagoberto Gomez-Espinosa: Eleven counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Anthony Edward Gentry, II: Failure to verify address.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.