Mahoning County indictments: September 12, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Lynn Robert Frisbee: Two counts of breaking and entering
Robert L. Shepherd: Two counts of breaking and entering
John Jacob Montero, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
George Gutierres: Involuntary manslaughter, attempted possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools, aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery
Lavontae Ezhell Knight: Two counts of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability
Luz Anna Torres: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine
Tyrell Ravnell: Three counts of having weapons while under disability, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandon Sanor: Domestic violence
Christopher Thomas Guildoo: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer
Cameron Shuey: Two counts of attempted trespass in a habitation, breaking and entering, petty theft, criminal damaging or endangering
Michael Polite: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business
Samantha Nicole Chiclowe: Two counts of assault, obstructing official business
Shawn L. Fletcher: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Kevin Edward Ross: Burglary
Joy Denise Williams: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Jonathan D. Gibson: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business
Dawaylon Marcus Wilkerson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Da’Qwann R’amon Henderson: Felonious assault, two counts of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of heroin, falsification
Michael J. Crump: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon
Michael Devontae Curry: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.