Mahoning County indictments: September 12, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Lynn Robert Frisbee: Two counts of breaking and entering

Robert L. Shepherd: Two counts of breaking and entering

John Jacob Montero, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

George Gutierres: Involuntary manslaughter, attempted possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools, aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery

Lavontae Ezhell Knight: Two counts of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability

Luz Anna Torres: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine

Tyrell Ravnell: Three counts of having weapons while under disability, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Brandon Sanor: Domestic violence

Christopher Thomas Guildoo: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Cameron Shuey: Two counts of attempted trespass in a habitation, breaking and entering, petty theft, criminal damaging or endangering

Michael Polite: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business

Samantha Nicole Chiclowe: Two counts of assault, obstructing official business

Shawn L. Fletcher: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Kevin Edward Ross: Burglary

Joy Denise Williams: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Jonathan D. Gibson: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business

Dawaylon Marcus Wilkerson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Da’Qwann R’amon Henderson: Felonious assault, two counts of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of heroin, falsification

Michael J. Crump: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon

Michael Devontae Curry: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.