YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Lance D. Derrick: 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person

Mark Joseph Dupuis: Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools

Christopher Raymond Hunter: OVI

Brandon Javier Crespo: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and safecracking

Dijonae Latrice Stewart: Possession of cocaine

Willie Lee Oliver: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

James Lee Pippin: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Marcus Lance Kennedy: Having weapons while under disability and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Shavkat Abshukurov: Two counts of rape, kidnapping, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition

Jovon Raymon Williams: Having weapons while under disability

Erin L Carter: Telecommunications fraud and identity fraud

Elizabeth Estella Ann Gross-Grace: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Michael Peek: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Alarria Shanae Marshall: Grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, theft from a person in a protected class, having weapons while under disability, safecracking and possessing criminal tools

David Eugene Dewitt: Having weapons while under disability and receiving stolen property

Talawrence Tyrese Howard: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and escape

Kwami Nathan Williams: Two counts of corrupting another with drugs, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual imposition

Mark Christopher Shepherd: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools with the specification for the forfeiture of property

Derek K. Washington: Receiving stolen property

Tavaris D. Mills: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

Christopher Charlestin: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.