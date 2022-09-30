YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Lance D. Derrick: 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person
Mark Joseph Dupuis: Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools
Christopher Raymond Hunter: OVI
Brandon Javier Crespo: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and safecracking
Dijonae Latrice Stewart: Possession of cocaine
Willie Lee Oliver: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
James Lee Pippin: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Marcus Lance Kennedy: Having weapons while under disability and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises
Shavkat Abshukurov: Two counts of rape, kidnapping, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition
Jovon Raymon Williams: Having weapons while under disability
Erin L Carter: Telecommunications fraud and identity fraud
Elizabeth Estella Ann Gross-Grace: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin Michael Peek: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Alarria Shanae Marshall: Grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, theft from a person in a protected class, having weapons while under disability, safecracking and possessing criminal tools
David Eugene Dewitt: Having weapons while under disability and receiving stolen property
Talawrence Tyrese Howard: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and escape
Kwami Nathan Williams: Two counts of corrupting another with drugs, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual imposition
Mark Christopher Shepherd: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools with the specification for the forfeiture of property
Derek K. Washington: Receiving stolen property
Tavaris D. Mills: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards
Christopher Charlestin: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.