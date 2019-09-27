LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning

Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 26, 2019

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A gavel and books sitting on a wooden table.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Jack Allen Frederick Lee: Sexual battery

Angel Marquez Wilson: Tampering with evidence, illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises, carrying a concealed weapon

Amy A. Rivera: 2 counts of Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence

Deven Mims: Felonious assault

William J. Harrison: Burglary, theft from a person in a protected class

Kimberly D. Soccorsi: 7 counts of receiving stolen property

Jason Winston: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon

Delvin Williams, Sr.: Identity fraud

Delvin Williams, Jr.: Identity fraud

Marchello Stokes: Having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Antuan J. Fields: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine

Jaime Donley: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine

Andre K. Springs, Jr. Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs

Roy Meadows: Having weapons under disability

Shawn Woodall: Obstructing official business, endangering children

Kerri L. Ranshaw: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyler A. Hill: Possession of cocaine, illegal conveyance of drug abuse instruments onto grounds of a specified government facility

Randolph Jeter: Possession of cocaine

Maurice A. Pickard: Improperly handling for firearms in a motor vehicle

Gerald Pusey: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com