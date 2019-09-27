Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 26, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Jack Allen Frederick Lee: Sexual battery
Angel Marquez Wilson: Tampering with evidence, illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises, carrying a concealed weapon
Amy A. Rivera: 2 counts of Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence
Deven Mims: Felonious assault
William J. Harrison: Burglary, theft from a person in a protected class
Kimberly D. Soccorsi: 7 counts of receiving stolen property
Jason Winston: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon
Delvin Williams, Sr.: Identity fraud
Delvin Williams, Jr.: Identity fraud
Marchello Stokes: Having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Antuan J. Fields: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine
Jaime Donley: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine
Andre K. Springs, Jr. Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs
Roy Meadows: Having weapons under disability
Shawn Woodall: Obstructing official business, endangering children
Kerri L. Ranshaw: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyler A. Hill: Possession of cocaine, illegal conveyance of drug abuse instruments onto grounds of a specified government facility
Randolph Jeter: Possession of cocaine
Maurice A. Pickard: Improperly handling for firearms in a motor vehicle
Gerald Pusey: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia