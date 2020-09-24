Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 24, 2020

Eric John Haas: Telecommunications harassment
Cinile Markee Worsley: Two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence, assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest
Lyndon Melville Nelson: Felonious assault, domestic violence, failure to stop after an accident
Joshua I. White: Three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle
Matthew Montrell Condrey Jr.: Two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, grant theft of a motor vehicle
Ruth Ann Phillips: Aggravated possession of drugs
Damon Lee Williams Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Eddie Lee Crook Jr.: Felonious assault, grand theft
Zachary Michael Corrin Snoeberger: Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Sarah J. Machuga: Grand theft
Stephen Andrew Machuga Jr.: Receiving stolen property
Derrick Mckinley Tillman: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Casimiro A. Ellis: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
