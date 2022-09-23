YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Anthony Allen Harris: Domestic violence

Tony Antoiwn Dabney: Two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises with firearm specifications, tampering with evidence, two counts of domestic violence and endangering children

Marvin Wendell Harsch: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs

Christopher Joseph Pratt: Felonious assault and aggravated menacing

Terry’onne Jamond Rushton: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child and obstructing official business

Karlibeth Nichole Snyder: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, theft, vandalism and falsification

Jayden Tyrese Jenkins: Tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business with a firearm specification and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child

Antonio Depri Flores: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business with a firearm specification, obstructing official business and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child

Dwayne Anthony Moody, Jr.: Tampering with evidence, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Jacques K. Peterman-Oliver: Murder with firearm specifications, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence

Michael Anthony Anderson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Kasodah N. Davenport: Aggravated murder, two counts of murder, felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after a nonpublic road accident, theft from a person in a protected class, theft and misuse of credit cards

Fabian Acevedo-Ramos: Possession of cocaine

Brock Joseph Bailey, Jr.: Grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance and having weapons while under disability

Jeffrey Stuart Hetherington: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Tito Riley: Having weapons while under disability and violating a protection order

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.