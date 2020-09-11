Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 10, 2020

Kahlil Lamonte Sheridan: Abduction
Cameo Antoine Sharpe: Felonious assault, domestic violence
Gregory Lee Brown, Jr.: Illegal cultivation of marijuana
Matthew S. Hardenbrook: Possession of drugs, selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs
James R. Knepper, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Melissa D. Jaffe-Kreps: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing drug abuse instruments, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Scott Lee Hunt, II: Possession of cocaine
Fred V. Smith: Possession of drugs
Trenton Rasean Nored: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, obstructing official business
Steven M. Blazina: Theft of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs
Robert Adam Basic: 50 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person
Ryan Neil Marenkovic: Seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person
Sarah Khalil Kamal: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice, falsification
Nathaniel Walter Troy Cheatham, Jr.: Possession of cocaine
Robert Alan White, Jr.: Two counts of receiving stolen property
Jermaine Edward Young: Two counts of receiving stolen property, failure to appear
Jonathan M. Lee: Receiving stolen property, criminal trespass
Kyree Romello Grabe: Possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Bernard Alexander Hasley: Possession of cocaine
Richard James Armstrong, Jr.: Aggravated robbery, abduction, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence
Clarence Denzel Bradley: Possession of cocaine, petty theft
Irving Eugene Wilkerson: Robbery, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer
Raymond L. Johnson, Jr.: Robbery
Ronald Lee Easterling: Robbery
Amber McConahy: Three counts of illegal processing of drug documents, three counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, three counts of forgery
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
