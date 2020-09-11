Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 10, 2020

Kahlil Lamonte Sheridan: Abduction

Cameo Antoine Sharpe: Felonious assault, domestic violence

Gregory Lee Brown, Jr.: Illegal cultivation of marijuana

Matthew S. Hardenbrook: Possession of drugs, selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

James R. Knepper, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Melissa D. Jaffe-Kreps: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing drug abuse instruments, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Scott Lee Hunt, II: Possession of cocaine

Fred V. Smith: Possession of drugs

Trenton Rasean Nored: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, obstructing official business

Steven M. Blazina: Theft of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs

Robert Adam Basic: 50 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person

Ryan Neil Marenkovic: Seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person

Sarah Khalil Kamal: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice, falsification

Nathaniel Walter Troy Cheatham, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Robert Alan White, Jr.: Two counts of receiving stolen property

Jermaine Edward Young: Two counts of receiving stolen property, failure to appear

Jonathan M. Lee: Receiving stolen property, criminal trespass

Kyree Romello Grabe: Possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Bernard Alexander Hasley: Possession of cocaine

Richard James Armstrong, Jr.: Aggravated robbery, abduction, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence

Clarence Denzel Bradley: Possession of cocaine, petty theft

Irving Eugene Wilkerson: Robbery, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Raymond L. Johnson, Jr.: Robbery

Ronald Lee Easterling: Robbery

Amber McConahy: Three counts of illegal processing of drug documents, three counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, three counts of forgery

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

