YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Devin Anthony Davis: Rape and endangering children

Keisha Nicole Williams: Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Andrew Scott Morris: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business with a firearm specification, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, OVI and inducing panic

Shirley Ann Korda: Possession of cocaine, petty theft, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass

Wayne M.L. Kerns: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business

Corey Patrick James Miller: Breaking and entering, theft of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and possessing criminal tools

Rayvenn Danate Nautica Katay Ortiz: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and OVI.

Eric Scott Jordan: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs with a firearm specification and escape

Malik Anthony Marrow: Grand theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of fentanyl-related compound with a specification for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case

Jermaine C. Bunn, Sr.: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Shequila Tonya Daniels: Felonious assault, aggravated assault, criminal damaging or endangering and aggravated menacing

Ralph Earl Thomas IV: Aggravated possession of drugs

William Edward Gray: Possession of cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Milton Christopher Glenn, Jr.: Tampering with evidence, possession of fentanyl-related compound, selling purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, falsification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Donte Demetrius Spayde: Failure to verify address

James William Walraven: Intimidation and retaliation

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.