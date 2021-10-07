Mahoning County indictments: October 7, 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Court, Legal, Gavel, Law

Adobe Stock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Richard Roland Mclemore: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of possessing criminal tools

Mark Eugene Young: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and possession of criminal tools

James M. Smalley: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Brian Keith Evans: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, compelling prostitution and two counts of possessing criminal tools

Brian Ray Rogers: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, soliciting and two counts of possessing criminal tools

Scotty Lee Akins: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and possessing criminal tools

Daryl Lamont McLendon: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Ruben Becerra Saucedo: Soliciting

Gary Seevers: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of possessing criminal tools

Nikitas Michael Zirounis: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, soliciting and possessing criminal tools

Cheree Takiya Moore: Two counts of aggravated arson

Donteill Monroe Fletcher Grant: Carrying a concealed weapon

Joe Jackson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Sayquan Lavare Ragland: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Adrienne Delvon Washington: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business

Deandre Laquan Smith: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, vehicular assault, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business with a firearm specification, inducing panic and failure to stop after an accident

Larry Anthony Smith: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business with a firearm specification and inducing panic

Chad Edward Marshall: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and permitting drug abuse

Ashley Marie Medeiros: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Zyaire Swearengen: Vandalism

Isaiah Marquee Bell: Vandalism, three counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of misuse of credit cards and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child

Desmonique Raquel Hammonds: Breaking and entering

Orlando A. Carabbia: Misuse of credit cards

Jillian Marie Fair: Two counts of assault and one count each of obstructing official business, domestic violence and resisting arrest

T’Oshanae Nyesha Dumas: Tampering with records, forgery, identity fraud, falsification and petty theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com