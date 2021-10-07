Mahoning County indictments: October 7, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Richard Roland Mclemore: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of possessing criminal tools

Mark Eugene Young: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and possession of criminal tools

James M. Smalley: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Brian Keith Evans: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, compelling prostitution and two counts of possessing criminal tools

Brian Ray Rogers: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, soliciting and two counts of possessing criminal tools

Scotty Lee Akins: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and possessing criminal tools

Daryl Lamont McLendon: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Ruben Becerra Saucedo: Soliciting

Gary Seevers: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of possessing criminal tools

Nikitas Michael Zirounis: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, soliciting and possessing criminal tools

Cheree Takiya Moore: Two counts of aggravated arson

Donteill Monroe Fletcher Grant: Carrying a concealed weapon

Joe Jackson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Sayquan Lavare Ragland: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Adrienne Delvon Washington: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business

Deandre Laquan Smith: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, vehicular assault, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business with a firearm specification, inducing panic and failure to stop after an accident

Larry Anthony Smith: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business with a firearm specification and inducing panic

Chad Edward Marshall: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and permitting drug abuse

Ashley Marie Medeiros: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Zyaire Swearengen: Vandalism

Isaiah Marquee Bell: Vandalism, three counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of misuse of credit cards and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child

Desmonique Raquel Hammonds: Breaking and entering

Orlando A. Carabbia: Misuse of credit cards

Jillian Marie Fair: Two counts of assault and one count each of obstructing official business, domestic violence and resisting arrest

T’Oshanae Nyesha Dumas: Tampering with records, forgery, identity fraud, falsification and petty theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.