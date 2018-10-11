Local News

Mahoning County indictments: October 11, 2018

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) - James Jaster, Lori Jackson and Elaine Hellman: Included in a 104-count indictment with charges including trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, rape, pandering obscenity involving a minor, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, obstructing justice

Jeremy Tomlin: Felonious assault

Jerry Robinson: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, obstructing official business

Austin Joe: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Christian Sumpter: Felonious assault

Zion Gilmore: Receiving stolen property

Christina Bosley: Domestic violence

Jeffrey Bachani: Violation of protection order

Donald Goard: Breaking and entering, vandalism

Megan Clifton: Aggravated possession of drugs

Vincent Carosella: Aggravated possession of drugs

Troy Griffin: Breaking and entering

Christopher Ramey: Aggravated possession of drugs

David Shears: Possession of heroin

Cynthia Fisher: Unauthorized use of property

Kendrick Mickel: Two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of disseminating matter harmful/obscene to juveniles

Michael Melnick: Having weapons under disability

Jessie Smith: Harassment with bodily substance

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

