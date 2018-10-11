Mahoning County indictments: October 11, 2018
A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases
MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) - James Jaster, Lori Jackson and Elaine Hellman: Included in a 104-count indictment with charges including trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, rape, pandering obscenity involving a minor, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, obstructing justice
Jeremy Tomlin: Felonious assault
Jerry Robinson: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, obstructing official business
Austin Joe: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Christian Sumpter: Felonious assault
Zion Gilmore: Receiving stolen property
Christina Bosley: Domestic violence
Jeffrey Bachani: Violation of protection order
Donald Goard: Breaking and entering, vandalism
Megan Clifton: Aggravated possession of drugs
Vincent Carosella: Aggravated possession of drugs
Troy Griffin: Breaking and entering
Christopher Ramey: Aggravated possession of drugs
David Shears: Possession of heroin
Cynthia Fisher: Unauthorized use of property
Kendrick Mickel: Two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of disseminating matter harmful/obscene to juveniles
Michael Melnick: Having weapons under disability
Jessie Smith: Harassment with bodily substance
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.