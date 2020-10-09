Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 8, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

Myles Washington: Burglary, robbery, domestic violence, theft and cruelty to compassion animals

Jeremy Howard Johnson: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, three counts of possession of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Keon Marquis Chism: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Lily Leann Johnson: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of endangering children

Christian A. Bonilla: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and escape

Traeshaun Marquise Turner: Murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability

Monessa S. Lewis: Telecommunications fraud and misuse of credit cards

Selina Renee Rawson: Disrupting public services and vandalism

Scott R. Schlemmer: Three counts of assault and one count of obstructing official business

Toris Sylvester Garner, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jorge Luis Ortiz Cruz: Obstructing official business, resisting arrest and falsification

Dontrell Davell Collins: Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Christian A. Bonilla: Aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and robbery

Noah Tyler Bainbridge: Two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

More stories from WKBN.com: