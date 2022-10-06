YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday:

Ricky Lee Wagoner: Three counts of endangering children, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and importuning

Braylon Adrian Paige: Aggravated possession of drugs

Brian Ross Chrystal: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business

Gregory Jamar Croom: Having weapons while under disability and aggravated menacing

Zakarree Henry Howell: Possession of cocaine

Anthony Lee Edward Ellison: Tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Richard Joseph Marshall: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, endangering children and OVI

Carlos Alberto Peterson-Nunez: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Andru Thomas Davis: Inducing panic and criminal trespass

Miguel Miguel Felipe: 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor

Robert J. Tullio: Three counts of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.