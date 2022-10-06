YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday:
Ricky Lee Wagoner: Three counts of endangering children, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and importuning
Braylon Adrian Paige: Aggravated possession of drugs
Brian Ross Chrystal: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business
Gregory Jamar Croom: Having weapons while under disability and aggravated menacing
Zakarree Henry Howell: Possession of cocaine
Anthony Lee Edward Ellison: Tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine
Richard Joseph Marshall: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, endangering children and OVI
Carlos Alberto Peterson-Nunez: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Andru Thomas Davis: Inducing panic and criminal trespass
Miguel Miguel Felipe: 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor
Robert J. Tullio: Three counts of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.