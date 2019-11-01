Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 31, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Robert Johnson: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Jose Zayas: Failure to verify address

Wesley Allen Pierce May: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs

Gregory A. Barnhart: Four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of OVI

Terri Lynn Mannion: Possession of heroin

Dontay Dwane Johnson: Domestic violence

Joseph Catullo: Carrying a concealed weapon

Korri N. Henderson: Theft

Brian L. Russell: Theft

Ashley R. Rock: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and endangering children

Leonard E. Brady, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jesse Thomas Hribar: Theft

David Allan McCreary, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Jimmy Angelo Figueroa: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property

Jerome T. Miller: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin

Carmen L. Brown: Obstructing official business, domestic violence and aggravated menacing

James Myers: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drug paraphernalia

Monica L. Workman: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph Kelly Barnes: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Israel Graham: Aggravated robbery, three counts of kidnapping with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability

Caleb Spencer AKA Lee Graham: Aggravated robbery and three counts of kidnapping with firearm specifications

Tyrica Stephens (superseding indictment): Aggravated robbery, three counts of kidnapping and obstructing official business

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.