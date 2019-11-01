Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 31, 2019

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A gavel and a Scales of Justice sitting on a table.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Robert Johnson: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Jose Zayas: Failure to verify address

Wesley Allen Pierce May: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs

Gregory A. Barnhart: Four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of OVI

Terri Lynn Mannion: Possession of heroin

Dontay Dwane Johnson: Domestic violence

Joseph Catullo: Carrying a concealed weapon

Korri N. Henderson: Theft

Brian L. Russell: Theft

Ashley R. Rock: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and endangering children

Leonard E. Brady, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jesse Thomas Hribar: Theft

David Allan McCreary, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Jimmy Angelo Figueroa: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property

Jerome T. Miller: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin

Carmen L. Brown: Obstructing official business, domestic violence and aggravated menacing

James Myers: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drug paraphernalia

Monica L. Workman: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph Kelly Barnes: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Israel Graham: Aggravated robbery, three counts of kidnapping with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability

Caleb Spencer AKA Lee Graham: Aggravated robbery and three counts of kidnapping with firearm specifications

Tyrica Stephens (superseding indictment): Aggravated robbery, three counts of kidnapping and obstructing official business

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com