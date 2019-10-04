Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 3, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Kelvin Nathaniel Miller: Receiving stolen property
Kevin Miller: Receiving stolen property
Roger Lee Dewitt, Jr.: Breaking and entering, theft, burglary
Kelly Ann DeWitt: Breaking and entering, theft, burglary
John E. Leach: Two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint
Shane Kevin Fekety: Two counts of domestic violence
John Lee Farris, III: Attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence
Tyeisha N. Burney: Possession of cocaine
Nayda Luz Reyes Olmo: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin
Anton J. Klauda, II: Aggravated possession of drugs
Jesse M. Naumilket: Grand theft of motor vehicle, misuse of credit cards, receiving stolen property
Bradley Salus: Aggravated possession of drugs
Oscar L. Akins: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs
Arron M. Williams: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine
Justin Kennedy: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
James Albert Brown: Burglary
Braielyn D. Jones: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Brian Mims: Vehicular assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, domestic violence
Reuben L. Smith: Possession of cocaine
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.