Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 3, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Kelvin Nathaniel Miller: Receiving stolen property

Kevin Miller: Receiving stolen property

Roger Lee Dewitt, Jr.: Breaking and entering, theft, burglary

Kelly Ann DeWitt: Breaking and entering, theft, burglary

John E. Leach: Two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint

Shane Kevin Fekety: Two counts of domestic violence

John Lee Farris, III: Attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence

Tyeisha N. Burney: Possession of cocaine

Nayda Luz Reyes Olmo: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin

Anton J. Klauda, II: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jesse M. Naumilket: Grand theft of motor vehicle, misuse of credit cards, receiving stolen property

Bradley Salus: Aggravated possession of drugs

Oscar L. Akins: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs

Arron M. Williams: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine

Justin Kennedy: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

James Albert Brown: Burglary

Braielyn D. Jones: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Brian Mims: Vehicular assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, domestic violence

Reuben L. Smith: Possession of cocaine

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

