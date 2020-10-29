Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 29, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:
Robert T. Porter, IV: Receiving stolen property, theft, petty theft, theft of drugs, criminal damaging, attempted tampering with evidence
Jayshawn Sutton: Receiving stolen property
Abby Pierson: Receiving stolen property
Dominique Thomas: Receiving stolen property
Walter Alcurtis Williams: Having weapons under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business
Antwan Woodbridge: Aggravated possession of drugs
Jacob Malich: Domestic violence
William Terihay: Menacing by stalking
Joseph Moran: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Nichole Patterson: Receiving stolen property, petty theft
Leon Glenn: Possession of cocaine, failure to comply, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business
Austria Wright: Arson, domestic violence
Christopher McCullough: Carrying a concealed weapon
William Zackasee: Trespass
Devon I. Hall: Drug possession and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs
Jose Rivera-Torres: Possession of cocaine
Carlos Peterson-Nunez: Possession of cocaine
Josty Garcia-Roman: Possession of cocaine
Matthew Bocian: Aggravated possession of cocaine, drug possession, OVI
Tremon Dukes: Having weapons under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
