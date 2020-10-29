Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 29, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - The race for one of the Trumbull County commissioner seats got even fierier on Thursday. Incumbent Dan Polivka held a news conference to address what he calls "false claims" by his opponent, Niki Frenchko. Meanwhile, she discovered a missing document that no one is denying.

"For someone to put an ad in the paper to mislead the voters is shameful," Polivka said.