Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 29, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

Robert T. Porter, IV: Receiving stolen property, theft, petty theft, theft of drugs, criminal damaging, attempted tampering with evidence

Jayshawn Sutton: Receiving stolen property

Abby Pierson: Receiving stolen property

Dominique Thomas: Receiving stolen property

Walter Alcurtis Williams: Having weapons under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business

Antwan Woodbridge: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jacob Malich: Domestic violence

William Terihay: Menacing by stalking

Joseph Moran: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Nichole Patterson: Receiving stolen property, petty theft

Leon Glenn: Possession of cocaine, failure to comply, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business

Austria Wright: Arson, domestic violence

Christopher McCullough: Carrying a concealed weapon

William Zackasee: Trespass

Devon I. Hall: Drug possession and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Jose Rivera-Torres: Possession of cocaine

Carlos Peterson-Nunez: Possession of cocaine

Josty Garcia-Roman: Possession of cocaine

Matthew Bocian: Aggravated possession of cocaine, drug possession, OVI

Tremon Dukes: Having weapons under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

