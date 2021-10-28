Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 28, 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adobe Stock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments on the following cases on Thursday:

Donavin Mattheu Chipps: Four counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Cheree Takiya Moore: Two counts of aggravated arson with notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications

Cory Marquise Gooch: Burglary with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, petty theft and two counts of receiving stolen property

Michael Jawon Lett: Receiving stolen property

Robert Perry Britton: Felonious assault with a firearm specification, violating a protection order with a firearm specification and domestic violence

Martino Chauncey Sewell: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Michael Thomas Burkholder: Aggravated trespass and assault

Kiele Elijah Lee Jones: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Daniel J. Turner: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Michael Anthony Finley: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Samarr Jaivon Weatherly: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Kevin M. Moore: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Timothy Paul Patrick: Breaking and entering, vandalism, grand theft and possessing criminal tools

Jakob E. Aey: Possession of cocaine

Mark Richard Cuprik II: Sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, importuning and sexual imposition

Gage Lee Friend: Vandalism

Hannah Rose Pietro: Vandalism

Stephanie Lynn Sattarelle: Theft and misuse of credit cards

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com