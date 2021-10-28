Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 28, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments on the following cases on Thursday:

Donavin Mattheu Chipps: Four counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Cheree Takiya Moore: Two counts of aggravated arson with notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications

Cory Marquise Gooch: Burglary with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, petty theft and two counts of receiving stolen property

Michael Jawon Lett: Receiving stolen property

Robert Perry Britton: Felonious assault with a firearm specification, violating a protection order with a firearm specification and domestic violence

Martino Chauncey Sewell: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Michael Thomas Burkholder: Aggravated trespass and assault

Kiele Elijah Lee Jones: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Daniel J. Turner: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Michael Anthony Finley: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Samarr Jaivon Weatherly: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Kevin M. Moore: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Timothy Paul Patrick: Breaking and entering, vandalism, grand theft and possessing criminal tools

Jakob E. Aey: Possession of cocaine

Mark Richard Cuprik II: Sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, importuning and sexual imposition

Gage Lee Friend: Vandalism

Hannah Rose Pietro: Vandalism

Stephanie Lynn Sattarelle: Theft and misuse of credit cards

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.