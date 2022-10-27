YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Anthony James Defrance, Jr.: Felonious assault

Robert D. Glenn: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Tori Letlow: Having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence

Javante Juwan Curry: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with major drug offender specifications, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Damian James Pratt: Having weapons while under disability

Beondre Lamar Kimbrough: Having weapons while under disability

Tyrone Hayden: Possession of heroin and drugs

Dean Michael Reardon: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and receiving stolen property

Kaylen Hugh Gabbidon: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification and obstructing official business

Tyrese Aaron Pearce: Two counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, two counts of robbery, three counts of having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business

Dennis C. Stewart: Theft

Alex Michael Popson: Theft

April Lyn Conner: Theft, tampering with coin machines and possessing criminal tools

Robert Scott Vanpelt: Theft, tampering with coin machines and possessing criminal tools

Sa-Qwann Larese Sugick: Bribery, having weapons while under disability, identity fraud, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Clintona Dawn Thompson: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft and forgery

Germaine A. Flakes: Aggravated burglary and burglary with repeat violent offender specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.