YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Anthony James Defrance, Jr.: Felonious assault
Robert D. Glenn: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present
Tori Letlow: Having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence
Javante Juwan Curry: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with major drug offender specifications, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Damian James Pratt: Having weapons while under disability
Beondre Lamar Kimbrough: Having weapons while under disability
Tyrone Hayden: Possession of heroin and drugs
Dean Michael Reardon: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and receiving stolen property
Kaylen Hugh Gabbidon: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification and obstructing official business
Tyrese Aaron Pearce: Two counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, two counts of robbery, three counts of having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business
Dennis C. Stewart: Theft
Alex Michael Popson: Theft
April Lyn Conner: Theft, tampering with coin machines and possessing criminal tools
Robert Scott Vanpelt: Theft, tampering with coin machines and possessing criminal tools
Sa-Qwann Larese Sugick: Bribery, having weapons while under disability, identity fraud, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs
Clintona Dawn Thompson: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft and forgery
Germaine A. Flakes: Aggravated burglary and burglary with repeat violent offender specifications
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.