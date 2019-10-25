First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 24, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Gerald W. Yerkey: Two counts of gross sexual imposition

Stephen E. Hogan: Felony vandalism, breaking and entering, vandalism, attempted breaking and entering

Jabraylen Robert Ifft: Assault

Stephen E. Hogan: Petty theft

Frankie J. Hudson: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

William Eugene Dorsey: Domestic violence, aggravated trespass and aggravated menacing

Quanisha L. Sellers: Burglary

Dwaylen D. Sellers: Burglary

O’Keefe Alexander Brown: Burglary

David Evans: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia

Desirae A. Boss: Falsification and OVI

Steven J. McVay: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Jason Lamont Johnson: Felonious assault, domestic violence

Brian S. Fairchild: Four counts of OVI

Thomas Lee Jones: Illegal conveyance of drugs, possession of LSD and drug possession

Craig Cook: Attempted aggravated arson, attempted arson, obstructing official business and inducing panic

Justin Burkholder: Two counts of burglary, theft and theft of drugs

Deandre Charles Kelley Johnson: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Mark Anthony Koziorynsky: Two counts of OVI

Daniel Uncapher: Kidnapping, abduction, assault and aggravated menacing

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

