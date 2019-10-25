Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 24, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Gerald W. Yerkey: Two counts of gross sexual imposition
Stephen E. Hogan: Felony vandalism, breaking and entering, vandalism, attempted breaking and entering
Jabraylen Robert Ifft: Assault
Stephen E. Hogan: Petty theft
Frankie J. Hudson: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia
William Eugene Dorsey: Domestic violence, aggravated trespass and aggravated menacing
Quanisha L. Sellers: Burglary
Dwaylen D. Sellers: Burglary
O’Keefe Alexander Brown: Burglary
David Evans: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia
Desirae A. Boss: Falsification and OVI
Steven J. McVay: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia
Jason Lamont Johnson: Felonious assault, domestic violence
Brian S. Fairchild: Four counts of OVI
Thomas Lee Jones: Illegal conveyance of drugs, possession of LSD and drug possession
Craig Cook: Attempted aggravated arson, attempted arson, obstructing official business and inducing panic
Justin Burkholder: Two counts of burglary, theft and theft of drugs
Deandre Charles Kelley Johnson: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Mark Anthony Koziorynsky: Two counts of OVI
Daniel Uncapher: Kidnapping, abduction, assault and aggravated menacing
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.