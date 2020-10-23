Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 22, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:
Terrance Simms, Jr.: Having weapons under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Natalie K. Mack: Tampering with records
Andrew Scott: Telecommunications fraud, theft, misuse of a credit card, trespass into a habitation
Savannah Marie Markayla Walker: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business
Natalie Morehead: Trafficking in marijuana, aggravated possession, endangering children, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Rachel Stouffer: Failure to stop after an accident, driving under suspension
Milford R. Sponaugle: Possession of cocaine
Jawonn Hymes: Having weapons under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business
Matthew Alexander: Three counts of aggravated arson, breaking and entering
Ashley Levin: Three counts of aggravated arson, breaking and entering
Erick Alvin Smith: Intimidation, inducing panic, aggravated menacing
Abdiezl Hassen, Jr.: Failure to verify address
Darrell L. Herron, II: Rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
