Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 22, 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court Generic

Credit: DNY59/E+/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

Terrance Simms, Jr.: Having weapons under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Natalie K. Mack: Tampering with records

Andrew Scott: Telecommunications fraud, theft, misuse of a credit card, trespass into a habitation

Savannah Marie Markayla Walker: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business

Natalie Morehead: Trafficking in marijuana, aggravated possession, endangering children, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Rachel Stouffer: Failure to stop after an accident, driving under suspension

Milford R. Sponaugle: Possession of cocaine

Jawonn Hymes: Having weapons under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business

Matthew Alexander: Three counts of aggravated arson, breaking and entering

Ashley Levin: Three counts of aggravated arson, breaking and entering

Erick Alvin Smith: Intimidation, inducing panic, aggravated menacing

Abdiezl Hassen, Jr.: Failure to verify address

Darrell L. Herron, II: Rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

More headlines from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com