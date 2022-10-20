YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Herbert Daniel Lashhorn: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor with firearm specifications, two counts of possessing criminal tools and engaging in prostitution

Jay Corey Emmert: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Thomas Emanuel Ashby: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of possessing criminal tools

Anthony Eugene Rogers: Aggravated burglary, resisting arrest and domestic violence

Benjamin M. Virga: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and possessing criminal tools

Alexander R. Lys: Two counts of telecommunications harassment, two counts of menacing by stalking, violating a protection order and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case

Hannah Marie Brown: Two counts of forgery

Laniyah Elizabeth Decembly: Three counts of forgery

Billy Grover Jarrett: Assault

Jamie Marie Kohut: Aggravated possession of drugs

Aona Rose Felder: Vandalism

Michael Lloyd Beal: Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools

Tomas E. Baker: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, engaging in prostitution and two counts of possessing criminal tools

John A. Burnett: Compelling prostitution, importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Carlos T. Rush: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools

Elonde Josiah Washington: Felonious assault and aggravated menacing

Fredrick Johnson: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Shawn Michael Yoder: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Taylor Anne Miller: Possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Kathryn April Tollett: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Ramon Tyrone Taylor: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jessica K. Bourne: Grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance and theft

Gary M. Wellendorf: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Samuel John Myers: Five counts of endangering children

Sara Marie Myers: Five counts of endangering children

Michael Isaac Rivera: Two counts of endangering children

Alvin Tucker: Receiving stolen property

Richard Rice: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, all with specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case, and having weapons while under disability

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.