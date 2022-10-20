YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Herbert Daniel Lashhorn: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor with firearm specifications, two counts of possessing criminal tools and engaging in prostitution
Jay Corey Emmert: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Thomas Emanuel Ashby: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of possessing criminal tools
Anthony Eugene Rogers: Aggravated burglary, resisting arrest and domestic violence
Benjamin M. Virga: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and possessing criminal tools
Alexander R. Lys: Two counts of telecommunications harassment, two counts of menacing by stalking, violating a protection order and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case
Hannah Marie Brown: Two counts of forgery
Laniyah Elizabeth Decembly: Three counts of forgery
Billy Grover Jarrett: Assault
Jamie Marie Kohut: Aggravated possession of drugs
Aona Rose Felder: Vandalism
Michael Lloyd Beal: Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools
Tomas E. Baker: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, engaging in prostitution and two counts of possessing criminal tools
John A. Burnett: Compelling prostitution, importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
Carlos T. Rush: Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools
Elonde Josiah Washington: Felonious assault and aggravated menacing
Fredrick Johnson: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
Shawn Michael Yoder: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Taylor Anne Miller: Possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Kathryn April Tollett: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Ramon Tyrone Taylor: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jessica K. Bourne: Grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance and theft
Gary M. Wellendorf: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Samuel John Myers: Five counts of endangering children
Sara Marie Myers: Five counts of endangering children
Michael Isaac Rivera: Two counts of endangering children
Alvin Tucker: Receiving stolen property
Richard Rice: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, all with specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case, and having weapons while under disability
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.