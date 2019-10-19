Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 17, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Kenneth S. Puckett: Harassment with a bodily substance

Anthony James Morton, II: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, OVI and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Faiola: Telecommunications fraud and identity fraud

Samuel Michael Horvath: Misuse of credit cards, receiving stolen property and telecommunications fraud

Amber May Kansa: Misuse of credit cards, receiving stolen property and falsification

Ronnie Easter Edwards, III: Having weapons while under disability, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Amber D. Fleece: Two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Stephon Hopkins: Aggravated murder, murder, attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability

Lorice Moore: Aggravated murder, murder, attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault

Brian Donlow, Jr.: Aggravated murder, murder, attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability

Stephen Bruce Wilson: 10 counts of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability, obstructing official business and two counts of vandalism

Charles E. Field, Jr.: Retaliation, assault, obstructing official business and OVI

Antoine J. Cox: Intimidation, obstructing official business, vandalism, attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damaging or endangering and disorderly conduct

Gregory Cordy: Felonious assault

James Riley: Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Donald Charles Epsy: Breaking and entering and theft

Warren M. Stanley: Possession of heroin, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Christopher Royal: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drugs

Teon Stennis: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph Kelly Barnes: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, possession of drugs, OVI, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jermaine Darnell Stroughter, Jr.: Breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of children, petty theft, criminal damaging or endangering, attempted petty theft and petty theft

Jermaine C. Bunn, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Elizabeth Martel-Velazquez: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Desmond Dwight Cochrane, Jr.: Felonious assault and conspiracy

Aliyah Monae Taylor: Obstructing justice and conspiracy

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.