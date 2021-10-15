Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 14, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments on the following cases on Thursday:

Angela M. Maggianetti: Two counts of possession of drugs and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Tami L. Slabaugh: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Philip Damion DeRobbio: Two counts of violating a protection order and one count each of burglary, inducing panic, endangering children and aggravated menacing

Ryan O’Keith Lavar Brown: Possession of drugs and obstructing official business

Charles Raymond Lewis: Assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, aggravated menacing and domestic violence

Charles Edward Michael Brunt: Aggravated possession of drugs with the specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Sean Dequwn Gibson: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Jaclyn Corvae Madison: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child

Robert Darius Duval: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Taryll Marquis Howell: Two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises with a firearm specification, endangering children and criminal damaging or endangering

Siddiq Ibn Muhammad: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs with the specifications of forfeiture of money in a drug case

Samuel John Lapin: Aggravated possession of drugs with the specifications of forfeiture of money and an automobile in a drug case and breaking and entering with the specification for forfeiture of property

Brian Sampson: Assault

Molder Charles Belden: Escape

Brandon Dshawn Battle: Escape

Maurice Louis Barnes: Escape

Christopher Cole Bowersock: Escape

Albert L. Leonard: Failure to verify change of address

Daniel Smart: Failure to verify change of address

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

