YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Darnell Remus Cross: Abduction, two counts of attempted abduction and two counts of criminal child enticement

Kyle Dylan Taylor: Two counts of domestic violence and two counts of aggravated menacing

Brandon Javier Crespo: Breaking and entering, safe cracking, possessing criminal tools, attempted breaking and entering and criminal damaging or endangering

Prince Brown: Attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault

Kevin Rommell Johnson, Jr.: Trafficking in cocaine

James E. Hunsbarger: Making terroristic threats, aggravated menacing and telecommunications harassment

Jabre Devon Toomer: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Collett A. Shalvey: Assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Frank Anthony Napolitano III: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments

Ceyanie Dwayne Dubose, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both with a specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case

Michael A. Bruno: Aggravated murder and murder, both with a firearm specification

Tricia L. Cormell: Grand theft

Jason Lavell Blalock: Aggravated possession of drugs and falsification

Ryan Michael Morris: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia

Gerontios Emanuel Ginnis: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Guinevere Vashti Jaffe: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jermaine C. Bunn, Jr: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, two counts of having weapons while under disability, two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Todd R. Ritchie: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound and falsification

Caleb Dale Steiner: Failure to provide notice of change of address

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.