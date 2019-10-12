LIVE NOW /
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 10, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Cavante K. Tabb: Failure to provide notice of a change of address

Royce C. Craft: Failure to verify an address

Dominic C. Feliciano: Having weapons while under disability and obstructing official business

Eric J. Kenney: Felonious assault

Eric G. Scott: Safecracking and petty theft

Anthony M. Hancock: Safecracking and petty theft

Melissa Jo Burton: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one of which has a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, operating a vehicle under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Brenda Sue Seufts: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Diana L. Matheney: Receiving stolen property and attempted misuse of credit cards

Jeffrey K. Handeland, Jr.: Receiving stolen property

Christopher A. Tsai: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, domestic violence and violating a protection order

Marilyn A. Bender: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

Shane W. Cook: Theft

Daniel Dilling: Criminal damaging or endangering and disorderly conduct

Bridget Lee Baskey: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Makella Miller: Theft

Sierra L. Foster: Theft

Nena S. Bivens: Theft

Noah Jaronn Harvey: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Charles Smith: Failure to provide notice of a change of address

Joseph Jordan: Aggravated possession of drugs

John Edward Hinterlong: Possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

William McCulloch: Theft

Louis Scott: Failure to verify an address

Dalshawn Lee Bell: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both with major drug offender specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

