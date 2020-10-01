Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 1, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases Thursday:

April M. Wilson: Possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and lights on a motor vehicle

Hosea Shakur Hodges: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Eugena Marie Russo: Robbery

Cory R. Davis: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Kalyn Darnell Sly: Having weapons while under disability

James Russell Davis: Receiving stolen property and possession drug abuse instruments

Kenny W. Stanton: Grand theft

Erica R. Stanton: Grand theft

K.E.L. Property Management and Maintenance, LLC: Grand theft

Gregory A. Burns: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Gollin C. Freeman, Jr.: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Shalako Reese Pierce: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Kimonie Davis Bryant: Four counts of aggravated murder with course of conduct, felony murder and victim under 13 specifications; four counts of attempted murder with firearm specifications; four counts of felonious assault; one count of aggravated burglary and one count of aggravated robbery

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

More stories from WKBN.com: